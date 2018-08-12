Kanye West declared he'd sleep with all four of his sisters-in-law in a new song, 'XTCY'.
The 41-year-old rapper - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago with wife Kim Kardashian West - has caused a stir with the racy lyrics to his track 'XTCY', which was released on Saturday (11.08.18).
In the song, Kanye raps: ''You got sick thoughts? I got more of 'em. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of 'em.
''Damn...those are your sisters? You did something unholy to them pictures.
''Damn, you need to be locked up! Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.''
Kim, 37, has older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, younger sibling Khloe Kardashian, 34, and half-sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and 21-year-old Kylie Jenner.
The track was posted online by DJ Clark Kent.
He shared it on Instagram alongside a picture of the famous sisters and wrote: ''KANYE Told Me To Drop His New Song... So... New KANYE WEST • ''XTCY'' • Link In Bio. (You're welcome.).(sic)''
In 2016, Kanye referenced wanting to sleep with Taylor Swift - who he has feuded with for years - in his song 'Famous'.
He rapped: ''I feel like me and Taylor [Swift] might still have sex; Why? I made that b***h famous.''
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the rapper admitted he still watches porn and even divulged what he liked to watch.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker was asked if becoming a father to girls had changed his views on women, to which he replied: ''Nah I still look at Pornhub. Blacked is my favourite category. What's the point of being Kanye West if you can't let's break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously.''
After the interview aired, Pornhub rewarded him with a lifetime premium membership.
