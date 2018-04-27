Kanye West has accused John Legend of trying to ''manipulate [his] free thought''.

The 'Stronger' rapper turned heads this week when he took to Twitter to praise US president Donald Trump and he has now shared a private text message conversation between himself and his friend, who urged him to reconsider his support for the controversial figurehead.

John had texted: ''Hey it's JL. I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for.

''As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.

''So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color.

''Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation.''

Kanye replied: ''I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.''

But John - who has been busy promoting his latest single 'A Good Night' - didn't seem too upset by his friend sharing their conversation and asked his pal to plug his new record.

In the text exchange, he wrote: ''Think freely. Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love.

''And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha.''

Kanye replied: ''Haha. I love you John.''

The 40-year-old rapper - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with wife Kim Kardashian West - later used his Twitter account to say he had appreciated the dialogue with the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker but wouldn't be changing his mind.

He wrote: ''I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground.

''If you feel something don't let peer pressure manipulate you.''

And he later posted: ''I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. I'm still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy.

''This is year one. We can't add empathy to MAGA by hating. We can only ad empathy with love and time and truly hearing all sides.

''John Legend new single on line now.(sic)''

John's pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen - the mother of his two-year-old daughter Luna - later used her own Twitter account to joke about the incident with her close friend Kim.

She wrote: ''@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol (sic)''

Alongside some crying laughing emojis and crossed-out phones, her pal replied: ''Yes but maybe no phones (sic)''