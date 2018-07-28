Kanye West has opened up about his suicidal thoughts and how he coped with them.
The 41-year-old rapper - who is bipolar - took to Twitter to share his thoughts after watching Showtime documentary 'McQueen', a documentary on tragic fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who took his own life in 2010.
He wrote: ''I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life.
''To make this clear and not weird I've had these kinds of thoughts and I'm going to tell you things I've done to stay in a content place.''
Kanye then went on to share what has helped him.
He wrote: ''How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.''
Kanye - who has daughter North, five, son Saint, two, and five-month-old daughter Chicago, with wife Kim Kardasian West, 37 - recently admitted he has had suicidal thoughts in the past but decided not to take action after thinking it through.
He explained: ''Oh yeah, I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option.
'Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options. I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening.''
And he added that motivational guru Tony Robbins helped him to navigate the tough times.
He said: ''He could look at me and you know, I don't know why he mentioned suicide, but he could tell that I was very low. Really medicated, shoulders slumped down, and my confidence was gone, which is a lot of the root of my superpower, because if you truly have self-confidence, no one can say anything to you.''
