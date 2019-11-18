'Jesus is King' hitmaker Kanye West wants to tackle prison reform as he explained his path is dictated by ''what God wants''.
Kanye West wants to tackle prison reform.
The 42-year-old rapper insisted his path is dictated by ''what God wants'', and he looks set to follow in wife Kim Kardashian West's footsteps by doing what he can to tackle some ''immediate'' issues with the justice system in the US.
Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''It's all what God wants. World peace, how about it? One in three African Americans are in prison.
''Figuring out ways to free people, free the minorities, free the people with mental health, to go and open up and have conversations...
''Some people are locked up for a year, sometimes five years, because they can't afford a thousand dollars bail. These are some immediate things that are on our mind today.''
The 'Jesus is King' rapper - who has been open about his faith and bringing his Sunday Service to followers in the US - explained how he tries to listen to God, and he's willing to embrace whatever direction he's moved in.
He added: ''Well, man makes plans and God laughs - it's all up to him. I really empty my mind, feel my spirit and leave room for God to guide me. So, I can't tell you what the plans are.
''I do see visions of expanding and changing the shape, like I've been changing the shape of choir set up with Sunday service. I like that, my architecture and my art background are changing just the shape of the course that we use... What we're applying with this music that we're doing on our album with the Sunday Service.
''I'm just here today in service to God, and whatever He has planned for me is what I'm ready to follow and be radically obedient to.''
If Kanye does decide to tackle prison reform, he'll be following the example of his wife Kim.
The KKW Beauty mogul - who has four children with her spouse - has been working with a number of prisoners recently, including successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.
And her work on prison reform even earned her the Women Leadership in Law Award along with her lawyer Shawn Holley, after they both worked on Alice's case, which led to the First Step Act being passed.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...