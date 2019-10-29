Kanye West jokes marriage works likes ''dog years'' so he feels like his union with Kim Kardashian West has been going for five centuries so far.
Kanye West feels like he's been married to Kim Kardashian West for ''500 years''.
The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker jokingly compared marriage to ''dog years'' as he appeared on a special 'Airpool Karaoke' version of the 'Late Late Show' 'Carpool Karaoke' skit as host James Corden joined the rapper - who wed the reality star in 2014 - on his private jet.
He said: ''Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years.''
The 42-year-old star - who performed with his huge Sunday Service choir during the show - also spoke candidly about finding his faith when his loved ones tried to help him through his darkest moments.
He added: ''People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man.
''But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him... I have no regret and no shame.''
Meanwhile, the 'Bound 2' rapper recently unveiled his new album 'Jesus is King', and it's said Kanye doesn't want to perform his old music in the same way.
A source recently told TMZ that he will ''never perform his old tracks in their original form again'' and whilst he'll use the old beats, he'll use ''more 'G' rated lyrics''.
And the 'Heartless' rapper has previously said he wants to let people know ''what Jesus has done'' for him, after recently converting to Christianity.
He said: ''Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I've spread a lot of things.
''There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...