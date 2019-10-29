Kanye West feels like he's been married to Kim Kardashian West for ''500 years''.

The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker jokingly compared marriage to ''dog years'' as he appeared on a special 'Airpool Karaoke' version of the 'Late Late Show' 'Carpool Karaoke' skit as host James Corden joined the rapper - who wed the reality star in 2014 - on his private jet.

He said: ''Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years.''

The 42-year-old star - who performed with his huge Sunday Service choir during the show - also spoke candidly about finding his faith when his loved ones tried to help him through his darkest moments.

He added: ''People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man.

''But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him... I have no regret and no shame.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bound 2' rapper recently unveiled his new album 'Jesus is King', and it's said Kanye doesn't want to perform his old music in the same way.

A source recently told TMZ that he will ''never perform his old tracks in their original form again'' and whilst he'll use the old beats, he'll use ''more 'G' rated lyrics''.

And the 'Heartless' rapper has previously said he wants to let people know ''what Jesus has done'' for him, after recently converting to Christianity.

He said: ''Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I've spread a lot of things.

''There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.''