Kanye West told Kim Kardashian West her revealing outfits affect his ''soul'' as a married man as the pair rowed on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.
Kanye West told Kim Kardashian West her revealing outfits affect his ''soul'' as a married man.
The 38-year-old reality star stepped out in a stunning and revealing Thierry Mugler dress at the Met Gala earlier this year, but her husband said he wasn't keen on her wearing the ensemble when she gave him a preview the night before the glitzy event.
In scenes shown on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the 42-year-old rapper said: ''The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.
''And I didn't realise that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids.
''A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?''
However, the reality star fired back and told her man - with whom she shares children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and four-month-old Psalm - she didn't need the ''negative energy'' of his disapproval.
She argued: ''You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me wearing a tight dress.''
Kanye then insisted it ''affects'' him when his partner poses for ''sexy'' photos.
He added: ''You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.''
However, Kim pointed out her husband wa the reason she felt confident and sexy, while insisting they were now in different places when it comes to their attitudes.
She explained: ''You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff. And just because you're on a journey, and you're on your transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you.''
