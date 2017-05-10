Kanye West deleted his social media profiles because they weren't ''healthy'' for him.

The 39-year-old rapper decided to vanish from both Twitter and Instagram last week when he deleted his accounts on both social media websites, and sources have now said the decision came after the star realised the outlets weren't ''necessary'' for his career.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''He wasn't using social media that often and it wasn't necessary for his creative process. It wasn't a healthy outlet for him, he's in a different place now. [He] is trying to focus on stuff that matters.''

Kanye's decision to delete his accounts comes as he's reportedly been spending some time in a mountaintop retreat in the US state of Wyoming, working on the follow-up to his 2016 album 'The Life of Pablo'.

The 'Famous' rapper - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with his wife Kim Kardashian West - has spent the last two weeks at a recording studio on the mountain, having recently enjoyed two other creatively productive spells at the retreat.

Meanwhile, despite enduring a tough year in 2016 in which he was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion, Kanye's marriage to his reality star spouse is reportedly ''in a great place''.

A source shared: ''Kanye couldn't stop talking about his wife recently, calling her the sweetest thing. Kim and Kanye are in a great place. They are just so happy. He's doing really great.''

Another insider said that although things had been tough after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, the pair have been working hard to get their relationship back on track.

The source explained: ''They went through a really rough time there for a while. She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn't there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn't prioritizing him ... They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain.''