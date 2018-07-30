Kanye West paid for all 100 of his staff to visit Six Flags Magic Mountain in California at the weekend.
Kanye West treated all his staff to a theme park outing at the weekend.
The 'Stronger' hitmaker took his team of 100 for a ''Yeeze retreat'' to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on Saturday (28.07.18) to have fun and relax while enjoying the bonding experience of roller coasters and bumper cars.
And Kanye himself joined in the fun as he was seen in pictures obtained by TMZ driving a go-kart with a serious expression on his face.
The visit will have come as light relief to the 41-year-old star - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - as it was recently revealed his dad, Ray West, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Kanye is said to be putting as much as he can on hold in order to be by his father's side while he receives treatment in Los Angeles, but thankfully Ray is said to be responding well.
Although he's determined to be there for his father - who divorced his mother Donda when Kanye was still a child, the 'Bound 2' rapper has been battling his own issues as he admitted recently that he's previously contemplated ending his own life.
He said: ''Oh yeah, I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option. Like Louis C.K. said: 'I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options. I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening.' ''
He was also rushed to hospital by his wife Kim recently with a nasty bout of flu.
Taking to his Twitter account, he said: ''I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f***ing cat scan after because it was so bad (sic).''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...