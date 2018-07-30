Kanye West treated all his staff to a theme park outing at the weekend.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker took his team of 100 for a ''Yeeze retreat'' to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on Saturday (28.07.18) to have fun and relax while enjoying the bonding experience of roller coasters and bumper cars.

And Kanye himself joined in the fun as he was seen in pictures obtained by TMZ driving a go-kart with a serious expression on his face.

The visit will have come as light relief to the 41-year-old star - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - as it was recently revealed his dad, Ray West, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Kanye is said to be putting as much as he can on hold in order to be by his father's side while he receives treatment in Los Angeles, but thankfully Ray is said to be responding well.

Although he's determined to be there for his father - who divorced his mother Donda when Kanye was still a child, the 'Bound 2' rapper has been battling his own issues as he admitted recently that he's previously contemplated ending his own life.

He said: ''Oh yeah, I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option. Like Louis C.K. said: 'I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options. I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening.' ''

He was also rushed to hospital by his wife Kim recently with a nasty bout of flu.

Taking to his Twitter account, he said: ''I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f***ing cat scan after because it was so bad (sic).''