Kim Kardashian West is always nice to telemarketers because it was Kanye West's job before he was famous.
Kanye West used to be a telemarketer.
The 'Famous' hitmaker may be one of the world's biggest stars now, but he used to have a job cold calling people to sell them things, and as a result, his wife Kim Kardashian West is always ''nice'' when she receives a nuisance sales call.
Asked if she speaks to telemarketers, she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ''All the time. [But] I block them. I think Kanye [West] used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice.''
Jimmy replied: ''Nobody likes them - but one of them came out of it and got pretty famous.''
Kim agreed: ''You never know who's calling.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, and Saint, two, with Kanye - also admitted during a pre-taped game of '3 Ridiculous Questions' that she wouldn't be surprised if her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian took legal action against her.
Asked which of her siblings would be most likely to sue her, she said: ''Kourtney. She is ruthless.''
Jimmy then asked: ''Has she ever threatened legal action against you?''
Referring to her online game 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood', she replied: ''Maybe as a joke, When I used her character in a video game. I paid her still, but yeah, she wanted more.''
The 38-year-old beauty - who is known for her love of selfies and even released a book collection of her favourites, entitled 'Selfish' - also pondered Instagram posts that have no likes.
Asked if a selfie is taken but no one likes it, does that still make it a selfie, she replied: ''Absolutely. I mean, that hasn't happened to me so I have no real connection to that, but I do believe that it still is a selfie.''
