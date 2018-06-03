Kanye West sees his mental health condition as a ''superpower''.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker didn't specify what ''mental condition'' he had been diagnosed with but says it wasn't discovered until he was 39.

Speaking to Big Boy following his Wyoming listening party, he said: ''I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. [It was] a mental condition. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower.''

Earlier in the interview, Kanye had said he was bipolar.

Kanye's admission comes after he revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist, shunning traditional therapy routes.

He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''