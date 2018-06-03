Kanye West sees his mental health condition as his ''superpower''.
Kanye West sees his mental health condition as a ''superpower''.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker didn't specify what ''mental condition'' he had been diagnosed with but says it wasn't discovered until he was 39.
Speaking to Big Boy following his Wyoming listening party, he said: ''I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. [It was] a mental condition. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower.''
Earlier in the interview, Kanye had said he was bipolar.
Kanye's admission comes after he revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist, shunning traditional therapy routes.
He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...