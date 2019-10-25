Kanye West has a ''full on pornography addiction'' and says finding a Playboy magazine has affected ''every choice'' in his life thus far.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker says his addiction to watching porn began when he found a Playboy magazine at the age of five, admitting finding that has affected ''every choice'' in his life.
He said: ''Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.
''From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's ok and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not ok.'''
And the 42-year-old singer - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - also has a sex addiction, which he admitted came about following the death of his mother Donda in 2007.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he added: ''I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that's a drug addict it's like you say, 'Are you still addicted?' Well yeah, you turn it off actually. It's like, with God I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. You know that Playboy that I found when I was five-years-old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans, before people was rocking Balmain jeans, and the Hennessy bottle. It's like that was such a script out of a rockstar's life. My mom had passed a year before and I said some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drowned myself in my addiction [to sex].''
