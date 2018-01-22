Kanye West's new music is ''crazy different''.

Migos rapper Quavo has been in the studio with the 40-year-old hip-hop star - who recently welcomed his third child via a surrogate, daughter Chicago, with wife Kim Kardashian West - and says while he's using his old school equipment, he's got all kinds of new beats and vibes in the mix.

The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker has revealed he, Kanye and DJ Durel have been getting together to work on tracks.

Speaking to Los Angeles' Real 92.3, Quavo said: ''I've been going crazy on the fingers. Me and DJ Durel, we've been going crazy lately.

''I did a couple beats with Kanye, me and Durel.

''[Kanye's] got a crazy, different feel.

''He's got all his old sh*t that he had from coming in making beats, and he still uses his original box and his original keyboards.

''He's still got his old hard drives and all his samples and all the beats.

''Just to see that he still cherishes the old stuff that he came in with, know that he still respects the grind.''

Little is known about Yeezy's much-anticipated follow-up to 2016's 'The Life of Pablo', but Travis Scott recently revealed his next release could feature Kanye and Stevie Wonder.

The 25-year-old rapper-producer is currently working on his latest record 'Astroworld', due in March, and he revealed that he has played some of his material for Kanye and is talking to Stevie about collaborating.

He said: ''I don't even know what's going to be on it yet. I played him some joints. We're always talking. We're always working on s**t. I see him every day.''

'All Day' hitmaker Kanye - who also has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with the reality star - suffered a torrid year in 2016, with the rap star having to cancel part of his 'Life of Pablo Tour' after he was committed to a hospital with symptoms of hallucinations and paranoia.