Kanye West will release his new album on Sunday (09.29.19), two days after it was originally due for release.
Kanye West will release his new album on Sunday (09.29.19).
The 42-year-old rapper was due to release his latest record 'Jesus Is King' on Friday (09.27.19) but his wife Kim Kardashian West has revealed that Kanye is working on the final mixes for the project and will release it after listening sessions in Chicago and New York.
She wrote in an Instagram story: ''Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He's dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.''
And Kanye is also planning to release an IMAX film in October called 'Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience', which he recently previewed a ''small clip of''.
Kim added: ''I can't wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October.''
Kanye last dropped an album in June 2018 when he released eighth record 'Ye'.
Just three months later, he revealed his next album would be called 'Yandhi' but the release was then postponed indefinitely.
In March this year, Kanye was said to have been eyeing up a collaboration with Dua Lipa for his new record.
An insider said at the time: ''Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now.
''He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board.
''She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.
''He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album 'Yandhi'.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...