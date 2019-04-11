Kanye West won't take medication for his mental health because it ''changes who he is'', according to his wife Kim Kardashian West.
The 41-year-old rapper has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and his wife Kim Kardashian West has said that whilst he's ''in a good place with it now'', he won't take medication to help his stability because it changes his personality.
She said: ''I think we're in a pretty good place with it now. It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.
''For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, 38, has faced criticism in the past from fans who have accused her of not doing enough to help the 'Heartless' rapper - with whom she has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way - and says the accusations have been ''hurtful'' to read.
She added: ''But I think some of the hurtful things that I read online . . . . What is she doing? She's not stopping him. . . . Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with?''
And Kim insists she always shares her opinions with Kanye, and lets him know when she doesn't agree with his actions.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''That's my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.''
