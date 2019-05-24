Kanye West believes his late mother is still ''guiding'' him.

The 41-year-old rapper was devastated when Donda passed away 11 years ago at the age of just 53 and, although he has accepted she's not here in person anymore, he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

Speaking in a new clip from 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman', Kanye said: ''You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us.''

However, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his children; North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and 14-day-old Psalm, whom he has with his wife Kim Kardashian West, play and grow.

He explained: ''This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys.''

Kanye will do anything to help him feel closer to his mother, so much so that he even toyed with the idea of moving to back to his native Chicago to feel connected to her.

However, his wife Kim, 38, doesn't think they need to up sticks and move to Illinois because she's convinced Donda and her father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, are watching over them in Los Angeles in the shape of two black birds.

She said recently: ''Kanye and I always reference birds.

''We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''