Kanye West loves how his kids don't ''judge'' him and his children ''stabilise'' him.
Kanye West's children ''stabilise'' him.
The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker - who is reportedly set to become a father for the fourth time as he and his wife Kim Kardashian West are expecting another child through a surrogate - loves how his kids don't ''judge'' him.
A source told People magazine: ''Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he's an involved, loving dad to his kids. He loves the innocence of children; they're not judging him. They don't care what he does for a living. They don't read the tabloids. To them, he's just Dad ... You should see him when he gets around the kids; he lights up. He smiles, he plays with them, he is genuinely excited to be around them and they respond the same way to him. They stabilise him. It's almost like a physical change.''
And Kanye is keen to have as many kids as possible, according to his wife Kim, who revealed she wants ''seven'' children in total.
Speaking to her friend Larsa Pippen on the reality show, her children got brought up and she said: ''Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven.
''[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in ... I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''
