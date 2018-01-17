Kanye West's children have ''saved his life'' and he is so thankful his youngest daughter, who was born on Monday (15.01.18), has come along after a ''dark time''.
The 'Only One' hitmaker is reportedly thrilled that he is now a father to three after him and his wife Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child into the world via a surrogate and is so thankful she has come along after a ''dark time''.
A source told People magazine: ''He's so excited. He said that being a dad is what he does best. He's hands-on. He does everything that a dad does. Even diaper duty. Kanye knows how to change a diaper 100 percent! That's very important to him ... Kanye says that his children have saved his life.This one in particular came along after a very dark time. He's so in love with his kids.''
It has been a tough couple of years for Kim and Kanye after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Kanye also battled with his own mental health, suffering a breakdown due to exhaustion.
The happy couple announced the exciting news in a post on Kim's official app.
In a post titled ''she's here'', she wrote: ''We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.''
The pair are so ''grateful'' for the new arrival and they say it has been a ''godsend'' for them after their tough year.
An insider shared: ''This baby is a godsend to them. After their rough year, his problems and all their stuff, they needed this reset. They recognise that this pregnancy is a gift from God, and they're just so grateful.''
