Kanye West wants to design the football uniforms for Calabasas High School.

The 39-year-old rapper and actor has met with officials at the school, close to where he loves with his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children North, three and Saint, 18 months, and offered to design a new uniform for them.

And he will make a sizeable donation to the school, in order to upgrade facilities.

However, TMZ reports school officials are unsure about the deal because Kanye also wants to rename the team from the Coyotes to the Wolves, as he has a song of the same name.

The school currently has a deal with Adidas, which owns Kanye's Yeezy fashion brand.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have jetted to the Bahamas to celebrate the rapper's birthday.

The 'Famous' hitmaker turns 40 on June 8, but is marking the occasion over the weekend as he, his wife and their children have jetted to the Caribbean for a luxury vacation with some close friends.

A source said recently: ''They rented out a huge luxurious amazing villa. They have had cases of Casamigos flown in and are drinking by their private pool. The kids all have their own play area and they all look like they are having a great time.

''Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it's been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole. Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special.''

The couple - who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary - have had a turbulent time of late, after Kim was robbed at gunpoint and Kanye suffered a meltdown, but things have calmed down in recent weeks and they are back on a ''good path''.

A source said recently: ''Kanye and Kim are on a good path. They have been really working on their marriage and their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times. Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other.''