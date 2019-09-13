Kanye West's Sunday Services have been ''super healing'' for him.

The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker is creating a ''musical ministry'' with his weekly spiritual sessions and his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - can see how they have benefited her spouse.

She said: ''[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him.

''He just lives his life with Christ.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted Kanye's beliefs have had a ''positive'' impact on their family, while their eldest daughter ''loves'' to be a part of the services.

However, North was unimpressed by the kids' choir that performed at the service and didn't want to be involved.

Kim recalled: ''There was a kids choir a few times and she said to me afterwards, 'Mommy, these songs are way too baby for me.' ''

North was allowed to join the adult choir, but the youngster has been unimpressed by her ''embarassing stage mom'' as the 38-year-old beauty did her best throughout the service to check on her daughter's welfare.

Speaking to her best friend Jonathan Cheban on his 'Foodgod: OMFG' podcast, she said: ''It's like an hour and a half like standing and being up there and at first I would try to sneak in the middle of the circle and give her a sip of water.

''But she would give me like, 'You're the most embarrassing stage mom. Get out of here. I'm a part of the choir. There is no one else bringing them drinks!'''

According to Kim, Kanye is always delighted to welcome Sia to the services because she sings ''from her heart and soul'', making her one of his ''favourite voices''.