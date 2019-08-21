Kanye West's futuristic homes could be tore down within the month after noise complaints from locals because of late night building work.
Kanye West's futuristic homes could be tore down within the month.
The 'Bound 2' rapper has been dealt another blow in regards to the Calabasas homes after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's team was called over the weekend to attend the dome-like structures over noise complaints from locals because of late night building work.
Kanye will now have to obtained building permit by September 15 or they will have to knock down the new homes, which are built on the grounds of his and his wife Kim Kardashian's West Hidden Hills home.
The four dome-like structures were to serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.
Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.
But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.
A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they're merely prototypes, but says the rapper's team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.
Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.
An insider said the construction is in the ''early state'' and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses ''from every period of man's existence on earth''.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...