Kanye West was joined by his father Ray West, wife Kim Kardashian West and daughter North West at a gun control rally in Washington DC over the weekend.
Kanye West's father joined the rapper, Kim Kardashian West and their daughter North at a gun control rally in Washington DC on Saturday (24.03.18).
Kim and Kanye flew to DC with North on Saturday to take part in the student-led demonstration March for Our Lives, which was set up after 17 deaths in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month, and Kim revealed that her father-in-law Ray West also joined them.
She shared a picture of Kanye and North on Twitter and wrote: ''What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever.''
She added: ''The younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday & meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking. I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up &vote to protect our children.''
On Saturday, Kim shared a picture of Kanye and North and wrote: ''I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two. I hope North remembers this forever (sic).''
Along with North, four, Kim and Kanye also have children Saint, two, and Chicago, two months, together.
Meanwhile, Ray - who split from Kanye's late mother Donda when the star was three - is well known to Kanye fans through the rapper's song 'Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.'.
The lyrics include: ''Sorry I ain't called you back, Same problem my father had; All his time, all he had, all he had, In what he dreamed, All his cash, market crashed, Hurt him bad, people get divorced for that, Drops some stacks pops is good, Momma pass in Hollywood.''
In a since deleted tweet about the song in 2016, Kanye said: ''I cried writing this. I love my Dad.''
