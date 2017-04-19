Kanye West is focusing on his family following his hospitalisation last year.

The 'Only One' hitmaker - who has North, three, and Saint, 16 months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - was admitted to hospital in November 2016 and has been showing his appreciation for his family.

A source told E! News: ''He has really shown up for Kim in many ways. He [shows that] he values her as a mother and wife. His children have always been his 'safe place'. [There's] no judgement. They love him unconditionally, and he would drop [everything] for those two.''

It comes after Kim recently admitted her ''heart dropped'' when she found out Kanye had been hospitalised with exhaustion.

She said: ''I get a call from one of Kanye's friends and my heart drops. They're not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don't know what to do. He's crying on the phone to me and he wouldn't say what's wrong and I'm like, 'Tell me what's wrong.' I just don't know what to do.''

Kanye was reportedly having ''nightmares'' about his wife Kim's robbery before he was admitted to hospital.

A source shared: ''[Kanye] was having nightmares. He's been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris. It did a number on him as much as Kim.

''The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn't sleeping and he was having nightmares about it. The robbery triggered everything.''

And Kanye was said to be struggling to ''snap back'' to his ''normal'' self at the time.

An insider said: ''In the past, he snapped back quickly. This has been going on for years. In the past when Kanye seemed to struggle, no one took it too seriously. The attitude was more like it was just Kanye being Kanye.

''Things would go back to normal. This time is much different. Without having Kim by his side during the tour as planned, Kanye wasn't able to snap back. Kim being absent because of her own struggles seems to be why things are different with Kanye this time.''