Kanye West wore a $40 jacket to the Met Gala.

The 'Stronger' rapper shunned high fashion for his look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala on Monday (06.05.19) and instead teamed his black trousers and boots with a $42 Dickie's black zip-up coat, which is currently available to buy in budget retailer Target, as he walked the red carpet in New York with his wife Kim Kardashian West.

While the 41-year-old star opted for an understated look, his 38-year-old spouse looked stunning in a nude beaded latex mini dress by Thierry Mugler, which took eight months to create, and Kim admitted it was an ''honour'' to wear the gown as the designer had come out of retirement to make it for her.

She told Vogue.com: ''This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

''This is about eight months in the making ... He had this vision of me, this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.

''It's a T shirt, just straight out of the ocean.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months, with Kanye - admitted getting ready for fashion's biggest night had been a pleasant shock to the system as she's been too busy with her law studies to indulge in beauty treatments for some time.

Asked how her studies are going, she said: ''It's good, it's hard. I've had to [make some sacrifices, I haven't had a beauty treatment or anything for myself for about seven months, so I had to do the prep for the Met and I was like, 'I forgot what this is like'.''