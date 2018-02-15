Kanye West has returned to Instagram - and spent nine hours posting pictures of famous couples.

The 'Famous' rapper deleted all his social media accounts last May but he returned to the photo-sharing website on Valentine's Day on Tuesday (14.02.18) to share a tribute to his wife, Kim Kardashain West.

His return post - which is also now his profile picture - was not captioned but featured a simple white card with the words ''Happy Valentines Day Babe (sic)'' written in black on the cover.

He then shared pictures of largely-failed romances, including Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, and Johnny Depp and Kate Moss.

A number of stars featured in Kanye's montage a number of times, with Pamela Anderson photoed with three former partners, Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Brett Michaels, Brad Pitt also landing a hatrick of photos, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, while he also shared pictures of Madonna with Sean Penn, Dennis Rodman - who was in another post with Carmen Electra - and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Some couples featured are still together, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi and David and Victoria Beckham.

And the 40-year-old star also paid tribute to late stars including Notorious B.I.G., John Lennon, Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, who were pictured with Faith Evans, Yoko Ono, Prince Charles, Lisa Marie Presley, and Iman respectively.

Kanye also gave a touching shout out to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, sharing her photo with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

The 'Only One' hitmaker finished his posting spree with two pictures of himself and his wife - with whom he has children North, four, Saint, two, and four-week-old Chicago - that were simply captioned ''Kimye''.

Meanwhile, Kim, 37, shared a photo of herself and Kanye from March 2015 on her Instagram account and wrote: ''I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!! (sic)''