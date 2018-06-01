Kanye West has referenced Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal on his new album.

The 40-year-old rapper isn't afraid to play with fire when it comes to his music as he brought up the 27-year-old basketball player's infamous infidelity, which saw him smooch another woman in a club in New York just days before his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, last month on his new LP 'Ye'.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker - who is married to Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West - blamed Tristan's cheating on the online dating service Christian Mingle as he rapped: ''All these THOTS on Christian Mingle... That's what almost got Tristan single.''

It seems Kanye's family were the main inspiration for the seven-track album as he also brought up his rebuked remark about slavery, in which he claimed the 400 years of black slavery was a ''choice'' made by those enslaved, and how his wife Kim - with whom he has three children; North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months - rang him up ''screaming'' when she got wind of it because she feared they'd ''lose it all.''

He rapped: ''Wife calling screaming saying we're about to lose it all, I had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn't leave. This what they mean when they say 'For better or for worse, huh?' ''

This isn't the first time Kanye has pushed the boundaries with his lyrics as he hit the headlines two years ago when he claimed he made his arch-enemy Taylor Swift famous and insinuated that they may end up in bed together one day.

On 'Famous', which he premiered at his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York, he spat: ''I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bitch famous.''