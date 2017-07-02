Kanye West has reportedly quit the subscription-based music streaming service Tidal in a dispute over money.
The rapper was one of a number of music stars - including Usher, Calvin Harris and Rihanna - who launched Jay-Z's subscription-based music streaming service in 2015 but after a dispute about money, he has now quit the company.
A source told TMZ: ''Kanye has been unhappy with the company for a long time. He has complained the company owes him money - more than $3 million.''
Kanye's lawyers reportedly sent a letter to Tidal saying the company was in breach of contract because he never received a promised bonus for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers with his album 'Saint Pablo' and Tidal did not reimburse him for music videos.
Tidal fired back saying that Kanye did not deliver the videos promised and he is still under contract so they will sue him if he signs with another streaming service.
Kanye's feud with Tidal occurred before Jay-Z released his new album '4:44' last week, in which he hit out at the rapper on the track 'Kill Jay-Z' and suggested he had loaned him a staggering $20 million.
He rapped: ''You dropped outta school, you lost your principles..
''But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye.
''You gave him 20 million without thinkin'/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin'?
'''F**k wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin'/ But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane.''
Their friendship has been fraught for some time after Kanye ranted about the '99 Problems' hitmaker on stage last October, accusing his pal of not being in touch when wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint.
