Kanye West has reportedly cancelled his Yeezy Season 6 premiere at New York Fashion Week.

The 40-year-old musician is believed to have pulled his clothing line out of the upcoming fashion extravaganza less than a week before he was due to premiere his sixth season of designer gear during his scheduled presentation on September 13.

Business of Fashion reported the news after they claimed a representative of Redken - who were due to work on the show - sent an email confirming the cancelled presentation on Wednesday (06.09.17).

As of the time of writing, Kanye has not commented on the speculation, however, sources close to the star reportedly told Us Weekly magazine that a presentation at New York Fashion Week was never scheduled in the first place, and the debut of his new collection will happen at a later, as yet unconfirmed, date.

The apparent cancellation may come as a shock to fans of the rapper's clothing line, though, as he's used the famous fashion showcase to debut his new collections for the past five seasons.

Whilst the cause of Kanye's decision not to appear at New York Fashion Week is unclear, it comes less than a year after the 'Famous' rapper pulled out of his 'Saint Pablo' tour due to ''exhaustion'' which at the time was attributed to ''working around the clock'' on his fashion label.

Speaking in November 2016, a source said: ''He's just exhausted. He's been wording around the clock on fashion design, both his own line and the Adidas line. He's a notorious workaholic ... so balancing both that work - which is extremely important to him - and the rigours of the tour every night, it really wore him out.

''All the time spent away from his family has been a stress on him, as well. They are the most important to him. Obviously he's a professional and wants to give his fans a great experience and I think his gut was telling him to extend the tour throughout the end of the year, but he decided to push through. He doesn't want to give his fans anything less than the best.''