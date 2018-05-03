Kanye West cut a call with wife Kim Kardashian West short to have a heart-to-heart chat with a paparazzo, and praised the photographer for the work he does.
Kanye West praised a paparazzo for the work he does.
The 40-year-old rapper was on the phone to his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has daughters North, four, and Chicago, four months, and two-year-old son Saint - and opened up to the photographer in a deep chat.
In footage originally posted by x17online, Kanye asked the snapper his name, and found out that Art has two children of his own.
He told him: ''We love everybody and it's all love, really.''
The star admitted that he realises Art has to work to provide for his family, and revealed that becoming a father himself has given him more respect for working dads.
He added: ''When I first came out to LA, I didn't have a family, so having a family gave me a whole new respect for the dads, bro.''
He conceded that Art may not want to be running around filming celebrities and asking awkward questions, but described his job as a ''very important'' one that should be ''respected''.
He explained: ''You don't feel like being in Calabasas shooting somebody and asking questions like that and stuff. But, you actually have a very important role and I feel like your role is not respected, and I feel like everybody's role in society is important.''
His comments about the paparazzi come four years after Kanye submitted a no contest plea to misdemeanour battery over an incident with a photographer at LAX airport in 2013.
He was placed on 24 months probation and ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.
After completing more than the required number of hours at Los Angeles Trade Tech's fashion school and staying out of trouble for two years, Kanye filed legal papers asking the judge to wipe his record and his request was granted.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...