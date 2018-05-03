Kanye West praised a paparazzo for the work he does.

The 40-year-old rapper was on the phone to his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has daughters North, four, and Chicago, four months, and two-year-old son Saint - and opened up to the photographer in a deep chat.

In footage originally posted by x17online, Kanye asked the snapper his name, and found out that Art has two children of his own.

He told him: ''We love everybody and it's all love, really.''

The star admitted that he realises Art has to work to provide for his family, and revealed that becoming a father himself has given him more respect for working dads.

He added: ''When I first came out to LA, I didn't have a family, so having a family gave me a whole new respect for the dads, bro.''

He conceded that Art may not want to be running around filming celebrities and asking awkward questions, but described his job as a ''very important'' one that should be ''respected''.

He explained: ''You don't feel like being in Calabasas shooting somebody and asking questions like that and stuff. But, you actually have a very important role and I feel like your role is not respected, and I feel like everybody's role in society is important.''

His comments about the paparazzi come four years after Kanye submitted a no contest plea to misdemeanour battery over an incident with a photographer at LAX airport in 2013.

He was placed on 24 months probation and ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

After completing more than the required number of hours at Los Angeles Trade Tech's fashion school and staying out of trouble for two years, Kanye filed legal papers asking the judge to wipe his record and his request was granted.