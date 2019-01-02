Outspoken rap star Kanye West has insisted that he'll now always be performing wearing his controversial Make America Great Again cap.
The 41-year-old rapper - who previously sported the red baseball cap emblazoned with the slogan of US president Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office - has insisted that he'll only perform if he's wearing the controversial accessory.
Taking to Twitter, the 'I Love it' hitmaker declared: ''From now on I'm performing with my mutherf***** hat on (sic)''
The 'Gold Digger' rapper - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - went on to explain why the President's mantra is so meaningful to him.
He wrote: ''One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can't tell me what to do because I'm black. (sic)''
This isn't the first time the outspoken musician has used the social media platform to express his controversial ideas, with Kanye previously ranting about ''mind control'' after he reactivated his account in October last year.
Ending his self-imposed exile from the micro-blogging website, he posted a series of behind-the-scenes videos in Uganda, where he was recording a new album, and then launched into a rant about mind control.
In one of the videos, Kanye - who described himself as having a Mensa-level IQ - said: ''You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do or if you post something that's positive on Instagram and it gets taken down if it's not part of a bigger agenda, you know, that's like mind control.
''That's the echo chamber. That's trying to control you based off of incentivising you and based off of you getting enough likes, and that's the poison that's happening with social media.''
