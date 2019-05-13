Kanye West paid a touching tribute to his late mom Donda during his Mother's Day (12.05.19) church service.
Kanye West paid tribute to his late mother Donda West during his first live-steamed Sunday church service on Mother's Day (12.05.19).
The 41-year-old rapper tragically lost his mom due to surgery complications in 2007, and he honoured his parent by performing his 2005 song 'Hey Mama', which he previously dedicated to Donda to show his appreciation for her raising him during hard times and instilling her values in him.
The service near to the 'Gold Digger' rapper's Lost Hills home also saw a plane fly over the crowd with the words ''Beautiful Mother's Day'' trailing behind the aircraft in the sky.
A rendition of 'This Little Light of Mine' was also performed by Kanye's choir and his five-year-old daughter North West, who is a regular at the service, joined in.
The pastor also marked the arrival of Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West's fourth child, a boy, who was born via surrogate on Thursday (09.05.19).
He congratulated the ''West family who had a great new addition this week.''
Kim and her sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, and their mom Kris Jenner, 64, were among those at the special 'Mother's Day' edition of the spiritual gathering.
Kanye - who also has three-year-old Saint and 15 month-old Chicago with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - had earlier posted a photo tribute to Donda on Instagram.
He captioned the post: ''Happy Mother's Day Queen. #kanyewest (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye are yet to reveal the name of their newborn son.
The 38-year-old reality star announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter, and followed her message up moments later with another tweet claiming the newborn looks ''just like'' his sister Chicago.
She wrote: ''He's here and he's perfect!
''He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her (sic)''
The KKW Beauty owner thinks her new addition is the ''most calm and chill'' of all of her children.
The brunette beauty added: ''I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much. (sic)''
