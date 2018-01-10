Kanye West ordered Kim Kardashian West to stop wearing big sunglasses.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, four, and Saint, two, with her rapper husband and is also expecting a third child via surrogate - was previously known for favouring oversized shades but has more recently been seen wearing 1990s-inspired tiny frames, and she's now admitted it was the 'Stronger' hitmaker who influenced her latest style decision.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she admitted: ''[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses.'.

''He sent me like, millions of '90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.''

The 37-year-old star is always open to taking fashion advice from her 40-year-old husband, but she was left in tears in the early days of their relationship in 2012, when he hired a stylist to go through her closet and they threw away many of her favourite garments.

She previously recalled of the fashion overhaul: ''They put everything that he thought wasn't 'cool enough' in a pile, and I walked in and it was like a pile to the ceiling of shoes. All my amazing shoes that I loved, and I started crying.

''I was like, 'I can't get rid of this stuff, your stylist has no idea what she's talking about.' So I put it all in another room, and I was like, 'I'll trust your opinion, but I'm not getting rid of my stuff. Let me see what you're really talking about.'''

But Kim was eventually persuaded to ditch the glitter when Kanye showed her a room full of designer clothes he had got to replace what he wanted rid of.

She added: ''Then I walk into my room, and there's an entire room filled with all new clothes. All the stuff he wanted to fill back up my closet with.

''It was, like, really cool new designer stuff - I hadn't even heard of some of these designers before. And it really helped me fall in love with fashion. I eventually did get rid of most of that stuff, and my style has evolved and changed. But I couldn't see it at that time.''