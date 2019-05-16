Kanye West could be set to make his debut in a 'Rick & Morty' episode as the co-creators have said they plan to give the superfan his own episode.
Kanye West has been offered his own episode of 'Rick & Morty'.
The 41-year-old rapper has long professed his love for the hit animated sitcom and after Adult Swim confirmed the US show is returning for a fourth season in November, the creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have said they are going to make it ''official'' and create a cartoon alter-ego for the 'Famous' hitmaker.
Asked at WarnerMedia's Upfronts presentation on Wednesday (15.05.19) if they will be casting Kanye - who became a father for a fourth time last week to a son, who was born via surrogate - this season, Justin gushed ''Ye is a f***ing kindred spirit, genius, visionary. If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, he'd be f***ing Elon Musk 2.0.''
And Dan added: ''I'm giving him an episode. I'm making it official. We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have one.''
If he does get to make his cameo, Kanye would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Susan Sarandon, Jordan Peele and Stephen Colbert in landing the gig.
Kanye - who already has children North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old daughter Chicago with wife Kim Kardashian West - revealed last year that he has watched ''every episode at least five times'' when expressing his excitement that the show was being renewed.
He tweeted: ''This is the greatest news. This is my favorite show. I've seen every episode at least 5 times each (sic)''
Whilst Kim, 38, revealed they ''fight'' over the remote control whenever the 'Good Life' rapper wants to put 'Rick & Morty' on the box.
In an interview speaking about what she wishes she could change about her spouse, she shared: ''We just sit in bed at nighttime and watch 'Family Feud' or whatever.
''Or we fight because he wants to watch 'Rick and Morty', and I'm like, 'Can we please watch, like, the Long Island Medium?'''
