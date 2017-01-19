Kanye West wasn't invited to perform at Donald Trump's ''traditionally American'' inauguration.

The 'Famous' rapper ''considers himself a friend'' of the President-elect, but despite organisers seemingly having trouble enlisting high-profile entertainment for the celebrations as the former 'Apprentice' star takes office on Friday (20.01.17) after a string of stars turned down requests to sing, it seems the star wasn't deemed an appropriate choice for the event.

Tom Barrack, the chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN of Kanye: ''We haven't asked him. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it's not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.''

One star who will be in attendance at the inauguration will be Caitlyn Jenner - who was previously married to Kris Jenner, the mother of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West - and she has already left Los Angeles for Washington, D.C..

However, her publicist has slammed speculation the 'I Am Cait' star will dance with the new president at the inaugural ball on Friday.

The representative told People magazine: ''This is a ridiculous story.

''There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won't dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can't deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens.

''Of course, real question is if they danced, who would lead?''

It had been claimed that Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce - viewed the event as an ''opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party.''

The 67-year-old reality star has been invited by the American Unity Fund, a conservative charitable organisation which is

dedicated to advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.

The source said: ''Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power.

''She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.''