Kanye West ''missed'' Kim Kardashian West when she opted to go straight back to work after the arrival of their daughter Chicago.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker wanted to ''spend more time'' with his wife but she was very focused on her career and being a good mother to her three children.

A source told People magazine: ''She had been spending a lot of time focusing on work and career and being a mom. He missed her. He wanted to spend more time with her, and she was just focused on juggling it all. The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He's a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing. Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough and doesn't want him to push himself beyond his limits.''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kim was ''determined to show'' people that she can have it all and didn't want to take hardly any time off after the baby's arrival despite everyone telling her to ''slow down''.

A source said at the time: ''Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom.

''Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all.''