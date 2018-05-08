Kanye West missed the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (07.05.18) because he was busy ''finishing up five albums''.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker was noticeably absent from the annual fashion event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (07.05.18), but his wife Kim Kardashian West later took to Twitter to reveal just why he couldn't make it.
Replying to a tweet by Kanye, where he posted a picture of Kim in her Met Gala outfit alongside the fire emoji, Kim wrote: ''Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up 5 albums (sic)''
Kim wore a stunning gold Versace dress to go with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.
Meanwhile, Kanye has made a spectacular return to the spotlight as of late following a breakdown last year and he recently revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist.
He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''
