Kanye West may be forced to tear down the futuristic homes he is having built in Calabasas.

The 'Bound 2' rapper was reported last week to have started work on four dome-like structures, which are being built on 300 acres of land he owns in Calabasas, and serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.

But according to TMZ, the structures may not last for much longer, as several neighbours have reportedly complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

And after inspectors came out to the plot of land to view the construction work, they have allegedly determined the project violates building codes.

Kanye is believed to have until September 15 to get his property permits in order, or else the buildings must be torn down.

Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.

But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.

A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they're merely prototypes, but says the rapper's team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.

An insider said the construction is in the ''early state'' and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses ''from every period of man's existence on earth''.