Kanye West is working on a new album.

The 42-year-old rapper only released LP 'Jesus is King' late last month but he's already back in the recording studio, making a follow-up record with Dr. Dre.

Kanye shared a photo of himself and Dre on Twitter on Monday (18.11.19) and wrote: ''Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon (sic)''

The announcement comes a day after Kanye - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - announced he has an opera in the work.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker revealed the production, 'Nebuchadnezzar' - a Biblical ruler - who presided over the Babylonian empire from c. 605 BC to c. 562 BC will be directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and Kanye himself has provided the music.

Kanye shared the artwork for the event, a golden engraving of the titular king, and revealed the opera will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24

Tickets for the opera went on sale on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 'Famous' hitmaker recently proclaimed himself the ''greatest artist that God has ever created''.

Ahead of his own Sunday Service performance, Kanye appeared at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday (17.11.19) in Houston, Texas, and told those gathered: ''I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil's been distracting me for a long time.

''When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there's documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas.''

The 'Jesus Walks' rapper went on to explain that he believes God is now using him, despite ''all of that arrogance and cockiness that y'all have seen from me''.

He explained: ''Because every time I stand up, I feel that I'm standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'I'm here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.' Jesus has won the victory.

''I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.''