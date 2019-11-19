Kanye West is working on a new album with Dr. Dre, less than a month after the release of 'Jesus is King'.
Kanye West is working on a new album.
The 42-year-old rapper only released LP 'Jesus is King' late last month but he's already back in the recording studio, making a follow-up record with Dr. Dre.
Kanye shared a photo of himself and Dre on Twitter on Monday (18.11.19) and wrote: ''Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon (sic)''
The announcement comes a day after Kanye - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - announced he has an opera in the work.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker revealed the production, 'Nebuchadnezzar' - a Biblical ruler - who presided over the Babylonian empire from c. 605 BC to c. 562 BC will be directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and Kanye himself has provided the music.
Kanye shared the artwork for the event, a golden engraving of the titular king, and revealed the opera will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24
Tickets for the opera went on sale on Monday.
Meanwhile, the 'Famous' hitmaker recently proclaimed himself the ''greatest artist that God has ever created''.
Ahead of his own Sunday Service performance, Kanye appeared at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday (17.11.19) in Houston, Texas, and told those gathered: ''I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil's been distracting me for a long time.
''When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there's documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas.''
The 'Jesus Walks' rapper went on to explain that he believes God is now using him, despite ''all of that arrogance and cockiness that y'all have seen from me''.
He explained: ''Because every time I stand up, I feel that I'm standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'I'm here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.' Jesus has won the victory.
''I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...