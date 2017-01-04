Kim Kardashian West has given fans a glimpse into her private life by sharing two movie montages of her family on Snapchat that her husband Kanye West made for her for Christmas.
Kanye West made Kim Kardashian West two movie montages of their life for Christmas.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has just returned to social media following a three-month break away from the spotlight - gave fans an insight into her private life on Tuesday (03.01.17) when she shared two mini clips on Snapchat of herself, her husband and their two children North, three, and 12-month-old Saint going about their daily business and revealed the 39-year-old rapper had produced and gave them to her as a sentimental gift on December 25.
The brunette beauty accompanied the footage, which showed the happy couple - who got married in 2014 - cuddling their children in various clips, with the caption: ''Kanye made me two versions for my Christmas present,'' followed by a tree, present and heart emoji.
Kim's decision to share the intimate footage came just hours after she posted a picture of herself, husband Kanye and their two children on Instagram with the caption: ''Family.''
The 36-year-old reality TV star's posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks following his recent ''psychotic breakdown.''
The 'Only One' hitmaker was hospitalised late last year after he reportedly began ranting and raving while working out with his personal trainer before allegedly turning violent towards staff.
Kanye spent almost a week in a high-security psychiatric ward in Los Angeles, California, over the Thanks Giving weekend before being discharged with medication.
But things haven't been easy for Kim either as she pulled herself out of the limelight at the beginning of October after she was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris, France.
The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they are both trying to deal with the ''trauma'' they went through.
A source shared at the time: ''They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...