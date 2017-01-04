Kanye West made Kim Kardashian West two movie montages of their life for Christmas.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has just returned to social media following a three-month break away from the spotlight - gave fans an insight into her private life on Tuesday (03.01.17) when she shared two mini clips on Snapchat of herself, her husband and their two children North, three, and 12-month-old Saint going about their daily business and revealed the 39-year-old rapper had produced and gave them to her as a sentimental gift on December 25.

The brunette beauty accompanied the footage, which showed the happy couple - who got married in 2014 - cuddling their children in various clips, with the caption: ''Kanye made me two versions for my Christmas present,'' followed by a tree, present and heart emoji.

Kim's decision to share the intimate footage came just hours after she posted a picture of herself, husband Kanye and their two children on Instagram with the caption: ''Family.''

The 36-year-old reality TV star's posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks following his recent ''psychotic breakdown.''

The 'Only One' hitmaker was hospitalised late last year after he reportedly began ranting and raving while working out with his personal trainer before allegedly turning violent towards staff.

Kanye spent almost a week in a high-security psychiatric ward in Los Angeles, California, over the Thanks Giving weekend before being discharged with medication.

But things haven't been easy for Kim either as she pulled herself out of the limelight at the beginning of October after she was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris, France.

The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they are both trying to deal with the ''trauma'' they went through.

A source shared at the time: ''They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together.''