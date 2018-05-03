Kanye West once interned at Fendi - but he was just made to make cappuccinos all day.

The outspoken rapper and Virgil Abloh, 38, wanted to learn more about the fashion industry before they landed their big breaks as renowned designers and founders of Yeezy and Off-White respectively, but the 'Ultralight Beam' singer has admitted the pair didn't do much when they interned at the Italian fashion house - whose creative director is Karl Lagerfeld - in 2009 but they were just happy to be given access to the building.

Speaking to the Charlamagne Tha God on the 'The Breakfast Club's' radio show, the 40-year-old star said: ''We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card.

''We were doing JPEGs in Japan, we were making photoshop so much and not making clothes, we started joking about the JPEGs...

''We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life.''

However, Kanye - who even had the Fendi logo shaved into his head - really enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines.

He said: ''Every day, going to work, walking to work, getting cappuccinos.''

Michael Burke, who was CEO of Fendi at the time, recently admitted he was ''impressed'' with the pair and said they were ''disruptive in the best way''.

He told The New York Times: ''I paid them $500 a month! I was really impressed with how they brought a whole new vibe to the studio and were disruptive in the best way.''