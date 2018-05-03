Kanye West interned at Fendi with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh and admitted he didn't do anything whilst he was there.
Kanye West once interned at Fendi - but he was just made to make cappuccinos all day.
The outspoken rapper and Virgil Abloh, 38, wanted to learn more about the fashion industry before they landed their big breaks as renowned designers and founders of Yeezy and Off-White respectively, but the 'Ultralight Beam' singer has admitted the pair didn't do much when they interned at the Italian fashion house - whose creative director is Karl Lagerfeld - in 2009 but they were just happy to be given access to the building.
Speaking to the Charlamagne Tha God on the 'The Breakfast Club's' radio show, the 40-year-old star said: ''We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card.
''We were doing JPEGs in Japan, we were making photoshop so much and not making clothes, we started joking about the JPEGs...
''We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life.''
However, Kanye - who even had the Fendi logo shaved into his head - really enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines.
He said: ''Every day, going to work, walking to work, getting cappuccinos.''
Michael Burke, who was CEO of Fendi at the time, recently admitted he was ''impressed'' with the pair and said they were ''disruptive in the best way''.
He told The New York Times: ''I paid them $500 a month! I was really impressed with how they brought a whole new vibe to the studio and were disruptive in the best way.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...