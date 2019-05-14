Kanye West ''loves the energy'' of having a newborn in the house again.

The 41-year-old rapper became a father for the fourth time last week after he and his wife Kim Kardashian West's surrogate gave birth to a healthy baby boy and, despite the unavoidable sleepless nights, he's enjoying getting to know his son.

A source told PEOPLE: ''[Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.''

The atmosphere in the house has reportedly calmed down a lot since the little one was born as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' beauty was ''freaking out'' prior to his arrival because she didn't think they were ready for him.

The insider explained: ''Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren't ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here.''

Kim, 38, announced the baby boy's arrival on her Twitter account last Friday after she and Kanye - who already have children North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old daughter Chicago together - were present for his hospital birth.

A source said recently: ''Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim.''

The couple are yet to share the name they have picked out for their little bundle but reportedly had a number of monikers lined up for when they met him.

The insider said: ''They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.''