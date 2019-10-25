Kanye West says Los Angeles feels ''a bit cramped'' for his mind.

The 'Gold Digger' star would love to move to Wyoming as he finds the City of Angels can be a little stifling.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, he said: ''Los Angeles feels a bit cramped for my mind. When you drove here you, you didn't see a lot of extra noise. It was the road, and then just God. When you see all of the billboards, the traffic billboards, and when I say traffic, I'm talking about the billboards are actually sex trafficking, because if a guy is arguing with his girl, or going through something with his wife, and on one side of the street there's a billboard for spirits, which is alcohol, and on the other side it's, 'call this number' or it's a picture of a woman on the billboard and says, 'Come to this strip club.' And he goes and he spends some money just to have someone to sit down and talk to him. And at the end of the night when they close up the club they say how much traffic did we have? So there's all different layers to trafficking.''

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West previously revealed he wants to move to Wyoming but her law studies mean they can't just yet.

Kim must remain a resident of California so she can sit the state bar exam there in 2024, she said: ''I know that my husband wants to move to Wyoming, but I love California.

''Honestly, the sky, the air, everything is different in Wyoming. I love it. It's a happy place for me, and my sisters, we all want to get a ranch there. We just did a cattle drive down there. It's been amazing.''

Kim says Wyoming is the ''prettiest place'' she's ever seen.

The reality star said: ''We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it.

''It's, like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.''