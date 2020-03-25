Kanye West has likened his mental breakdown to that of Ryan Reynolds' character in 'Deadpool'.
The 'Bound 2' rapper cancelled some tour dates in 2016 and was hospitalised and has now likened his experiences at the time to that of Reynolds' character Wade Wilson - who, after undertaking an experimental cure for terminal cancer and tortured, gains superhero powers but suffers with scars.
He said: ''I've been through 'Deadpool'. You know that movie? I had an actual mental breakdown from attempting to put together all of the pieces.''
And the 42-year-old rapper hates the word ''ambitious'' and insists it is ''beneath his abilities''.
He added: ''I do not like the word ambitious. I'm Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities. I'm just a doer. You can see in my eyes there's not one bit of fear.''
Kanye also spoke about his public support for Donald Trump, claiming the critics of this are just trying to ''put him in his place''.
Speaking to the April 2020 issue of WSJ. magazine, he shared: ''I'm a black guy with a red [Make America Great Again, Trump's slogan] hat, can you imagine? ... It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat.' Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism - not just racism. Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.''
