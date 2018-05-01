Kanye West thinks his wife Kim Kardashian West being robbed at gunpoint in Paris was a wake up call and part of a ''bigger plan'' to tell him to slow down.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker is in a ''stronger place'' now following his breakdown following the robbery in Paris in October 2016 but believes what happened to his spouse was a wake up call for him too.
He said: ''I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was. After the breakdown - or I like to say, the breakthrough ... It was like all these things were, like, almost set up to put me on meds, to break me down. The robbery, you know, I don't know where that came from, was that a bigger plan, a bigger setup? Also, just being on stage four times a week, you know, you get exhausted up there.''
Kanye felt ''helpless'' after learning about what happened to the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star.
Speaking to Charlamagne tha God, he admitted: ''You're feeling, like, helpless, like what can you do? ... I went to Paris on that trip to protect her. Not protect her physically, but to just go and help her with her looks because she's in Paris. So I'm like, 'Let me put my eye on it personally.' One of the things she said that she heard was they were coming to rob her and they had to wait until I had left.
''The people had been strategising and scheming on that for a long time. So when she probably got to Paris by herself, they were like, 'This is our chance.' The next thing you know, I get off the flight the next day, and they were like, 'Oh, OK, we gotta like fall back.' And then when I left a couple days later - I almost stayed - I hear, my friend comes up to me and says 'Your wife was robbed.'''
