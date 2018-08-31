Kanye West hasn't taken his bipolar medication in five months, but says he feels ''super calm'' and isn't being affected by the condition.
The 41-year-old rapper revealed through his track 'Yikes' - which was included on his new album 'Ye', released in June - that he has been diagnosed with the mental health disorder, and has now claimed that although he hasn't taken his prescribed medication for several months, he doesn't feel affected by the condition.
He said: ''I have to step ahead of the whole crazy thing, and let me tell you, I've been diagnosed with bipolarity and I haven't taken medication in five months and I'm talking to you super calm. I get my sleep. I don't drink a lot of alcohol. I drink a lot of water, and I work on my diet, and work on my mind. And I talk and be around people who love me.''
The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker also referenced his mental health when speaking about the controversial comments he made about black slavery earlier this year, saying he was ''ramped up'' and a ''bit manic'' when he claimed that the 400 years of black slavery was a choice made by those enslaved.
Bipolar disorder causes people to have elevated manic episodes as well as low depressive ones, and Kanye believes it played a part in the comments he made in May.
Speaking whilst he was apologising for the controversy on Power 92, he said: ''I apologise for the way it made people feel, it was just too much for anyone to take. And I'm not blaming mental health but I'm explaining mental health, by saying that I definitely was ramped up and I definitely was a bit manic.''
In his original interview in May with TMZ, Kanye had said: ''When you hear about slavery for 400 years - for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.''
