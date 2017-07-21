Kanye West is set to collaborate with PartyNextDoor.

The 'Come and See Me' hitmaker - whose full name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite- has taken to social media to reveal he is teaming up with the 40-year-old musician on a new track, as well as Ne-Yo and T-Pain.

The 24-year-old rapper shared the news about his upcoming projects on Twitter with a string of tweets, he wrote: ''PARTYNEXTDOOR & T-PAIN have music coming out...

''PARTYNEXTDOOR & NEYO got music coming out

''PARTYNEXTDOOR & KANYE got music coming out (sic).''

However, PartyNextDoor has yet to divulge any details about when the new music will be released or the lyrics.

And it is rumoured the 'Stronger' hitmaker is also set to pen a record in retaliation to a number of singles on Jay Z's latest album '4: 44', such as 'Kill Jay Z', 'Bam', and 'Caught Their Eyes', which are believed to be aimed at Kanye.

Speaking about the artist - who has four-year-old daughter North, and 19-month-old son Saint with his wife Kim Kardashian West - and his future projects on 'The Joe Budden Podcast', one of the presenters said: ''[Kanye] got a few words in response to what Jay had on '4:44'.''

And it is believed Kanye previously opened up to one of the shows hosts in private about being slammed by Beyoncé's husband.

Recalling the conversation with Kanye - who has cut his ties from the 47-year-old's streaming sit Tidal - the host said: ''Kanye wasn't smiling. He was smiling before that conversation started. He said some funny shit. He said, 'Yeah man, I was next to Jay for years standing right next to him, why he didn't give me no jewels he put on the album.

''Damn he could have schooled me to all of this s**t when I was right next to him.

''There's some malice.''