Kanye West is reportedly making his new album up the top of a mountain.

The controversial rap star - whose last album, 'The Life of Pablo', was released in 2016 - has apparently taken himself to a remote mountaintop retreat in the US state of Wyoming to record his next LP.

Kanye, 39, has spent the last two weeks at a recording studio on the mountain, having recently enjoyed two other creatively productive spells at the retreat.

The 'Famous' hitmaker has been notably absent from a number of high-profile events over recent weeks, including the annual Met Gala in New York City at the start of May, but he has instead been busily working on his next album, according to TMZ.

And although Kanye's recent decision to delete his Instagram and Twitter accounts has prompted speculation about his current state of mind, the rapper is reportedly trying to solely focus on his music for the time being.

Meanwhile, despite enduring a tough year in 2016, in which he was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion, Kanye's marriage to reality star Kim Kardashian West is ''in a great place''.

A source shared: ''Kanye couldn't stop talking about his wife recently, calling her the sweetest thing. Kim and Kanye are in a great place. They are just so happy. He's doing really great.''

Another insider said that although things had been tough after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, the pair have been working hard to get their relationship back on track.

The source explained: ''They went through a really rough time there for a while. She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn't there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn't prioritising him ... They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain.''