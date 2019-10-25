Kanye West believes he is ''unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time''.

The 42-year-old rapper has said it is ''just fact'' that he is ''the greatest artist in human existence'', and poked fun at those who were offended when he donned the infamous red ''Make America Great Again'' cap last year, which showed his support for controversial president Donald Trump.

He said: ''Give me some other examples where someone is saying what isn't culturally what you're supposed to say ... Give me an example where someone is saying what you're not supposed to say. You don't want to say it, do you liberal?

''And now - I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It's not even a question at this point. It's just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals. Like, 'No, not Kanye!' ''

And the 'Heartless' rapper has also said he wants to let people know ''what Jesus has done'' for him, after recently converting to Christianity.

Kanye plans to release his ninth studio album, 'Jesus is King', on Friday (24.10.19), and has said he believes his ''job is to spread the gospel'' and let people know that he's ''free'' now that he's ''a son of God''.

Speaking in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.

''I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.''