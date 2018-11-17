Outspoken rap star Kanye West has claimed he's building a fire-proof community.
Kanye West says he's building a fire-proof community.
The 41-year-old rapper - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - has responded to the devastating wildfires in California by revealing he plans to build a community that can tackle the blazes.
Kanye - who has attracted criticism for his outspoken views throughout his career - tweeted: ''Building a fireproof community (sic)''
Various celebrities have seen their houses destroyed by the wildfires in California, including Robin Thicke.
The 'Blurred Lines' singer recently revealed there's ''nothing left'' of his home after it was caught in the wildfires.
He said: ''It's funny, [from what] you see movies, you'd think there would be one doll left over, or a book of course, something. [But] it's just rubble. There's nothing left.''
The 41-year-old musician spoke of the ''devastation'' that his community is facing in the wake of the fires, but said there was still ''hope'', as many of the homes in the area were still standing.
He added: ''It's a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid. It's just devastating.
''Coming back here, there's a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing, [there are] a lot of positive things that a lot of people who had to evacuate don't know.''
Despite the devastation, Robin and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary - who already have eight-month-old Mia together - plan to have their house rebuilt.
He said: ''A lot of homes are still standing. Ours didn't make it, you know ... sometimes it happens.
''We love this area, we love the people here, we love this neighbourhood. Luckily, some of the property is still intact, you know, [it was] just the home.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...