Kanye West says he's building a fire-proof community.

The 41-year-old rapper - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - has responded to the devastating wildfires in California by revealing he plans to build a community that can tackle the blazes.

Kanye - who has attracted criticism for his outspoken views throughout his career - tweeted: ''Building a fireproof community (sic)''

Various celebrities have seen their houses destroyed by the wildfires in California, including Robin Thicke.

The 'Blurred Lines' singer recently revealed there's ''nothing left'' of his home after it was caught in the wildfires.

He said: ''It's funny, [from what] you see movies, you'd think there would be one doll left over, or a book of course, something. [But] it's just rubble. There's nothing left.''

The 41-year-old musician spoke of the ''devastation'' that his community is facing in the wake of the fires, but said there was still ''hope'', as many of the homes in the area were still standing.

He added: ''It's a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid. It's just devastating.

''Coming back here, there's a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing, [there are] a lot of positive things that a lot of people who had to evacuate don't know.''

Despite the devastation, Robin and his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary - who already have eight-month-old Mia together - plan to have their house rebuilt.

He said: ''A lot of homes are still standing. Ours didn't make it, you know ... sometimes it happens.

''We love this area, we love the people here, we love this neighbourhood. Luckily, some of the property is still intact, you know, [it was] just the home.''