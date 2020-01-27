Kanye West held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday (26.01.20).
Kanye West held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday (26.01.20).
The 42-year-old rapper usually holds his Sunday Service every week, but held a special service on Sunday night to honour the memory of NBA legend Kobe, after he was killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
According to a video that was shared online, Kanye's service saw him freestyle to the crowd in a rap dedicated to Kobe, in which he said he ''broke down'' after hearing the tragic news.
He rapped: ''I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway. And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.''
Chance the Rapper was also present at the service, and performed a stripped down version of Kanye's 'Ultralight Beam' in honour of Kobe.
Part of the song reads: ''When they come for you, I will shield your name / I will field their questions, I will feel your pain / No one can judge.''
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin led the choir in a few traditional gospel songs, as well as a moving rendition of Journey hit 'Don't Stop Believing' with modified lyrics.
They sang: ''When hurt brings you to your knees / Just call on Him, he'll give you ease. He'll surround you with his love / It goes on, and on, and on, and on.''
Prior to hosting the special service, Kanye took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe.
He wrote: ''Kobe, We love you brother. We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave.''
Whilst his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also expressed her sadness as she sent her love to Kobe's wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.
She posted: ''My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it.''
Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...