Kanye West held a special midnight Sunday Service to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 42-year-old rapper usually holds his Sunday Service every week, but held a special service on Sunday night to honour the memory of NBA legend Kobe, after he was killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

According to a video that was shared online, Kanye's service saw him freestyle to the crowd in a rap dedicated to Kobe, in which he said he ''broke down'' after hearing the tragic news.

He rapped: ''I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway. And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.''

Chance the Rapper was also present at the service, and performed a stripped down version of Kanye's 'Ultralight Beam' in honour of Kobe.

Part of the song reads: ''When they come for you, I will shield your name / I will field their questions, I will feel your pain / No one can judge.''

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin led the choir in a few traditional gospel songs, as well as a moving rendition of Journey hit 'Don't Stop Believing' with modified lyrics.

They sang: ''When hurt brings you to your knees / Just call on Him, he'll give you ease. He'll surround you with his love / It goes on, and on, and on, and on.''

Prior to hosting the special service, Kanye took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe.

He wrote: ''Kobe, We love you brother. We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave.''

Whilst his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also expressed her sadness as she sent her love to Kobe's wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

She posted: ''My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it.''

Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.