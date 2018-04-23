Kanye West is ''hand producing'' five new albums.

The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker previously announced on Twitter he would be releasing a new album in June, along with several collaborative records, and now he claims to be fine-tuning them all himself.

Kanye tweeted: ''I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah... Nas June 15th [sic]''

The rapper's revelation that he will also be releasing a new album with 'N.Y. State Of Mind' hitmaker Nas was previously unknown.

Kanye appears to be promising fans five new albums to be released in just two months time, including collaborations with Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Teyana Tayor and Nas.

He previously revealed he has formed a supergroup with fellow rapper Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts.

He has also tweeted pictures of Japanese graffiti which apparently inspired the name for the group, and some artwork which he captioned: ''Murakami vibes''.

This presumably in reference to Japanese artist Takashi Murakami who designed the cover to Kanye's 2007 album, 'Graduation'.

Kanye was spotted hanging out with Cudi last year, sparking rumours of a collaboration. The pair are thought to have recorded their top secret tracks together in Japan.

Kanye - who reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month - has not released an album since 2016's 'The Life Of Pablo'.

The hip hop star was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion during his 'Life Of Pablo' tour in 2016.